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HomeCompare BikesHypermotard 950 vs Scrambler 1200 X

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Scrambler 1200 x
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1200 cc
Power114.2 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L15 l
Wheelbase
1493 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
937 cc1200 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic controlWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm97.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarmMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mmMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia SystemExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02213,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,50012,43,000
RTO
1,36,84099,440
Insurance
44,68237,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66629,656

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