In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|90 PS PS