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Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Rocket 3
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc2458 cc
Power114.2 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L18 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm750 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
937 cc2458 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic controlWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm110.2 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarmFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mmShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02226,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,50024,03,100
RTO
1,36,8401,92,248
Insurance
44,68255,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66656,978

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