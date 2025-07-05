In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|182 PS PS