In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs 11.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 27.60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less