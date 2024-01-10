Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
67.5 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:111.2 : 1
Displacement
937 cc645 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,0009,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,0008,85,180
RTO
070,814
Insurance
027,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09121,141

