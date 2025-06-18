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HomeCompare BikesHypermotard 950 vs V-Strom 800 DE

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 V-strom 800 de
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc776 cc
Power114.2 PS PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Brand Name View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L20 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg232 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm855 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph205 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm70 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc776 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm84 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia SystemSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02212,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,50011,00,763
RTO
1,36,84088,061
Insurance
44,68235,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66626,307

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