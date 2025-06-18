In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS