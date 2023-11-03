Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:1-
Displacement
937 cc1340 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00018,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00016,90,000
RTO
01,35,200
Insurance
044,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09140,184

    Latest News

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine
    3 Nov 2023
    Suzuki Hayabusa has defined the word legendary in the world of superbikes for decades.
    Suzuki Motorcycle records highest-ever domestic sales in October at 84,302 units
    2 Nov 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled unveiled: 5 things to know
    4 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.40 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    2022 Suzuki Hayabusa: Road Test Review
    5 Jul 2021
