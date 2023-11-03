Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm77 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:1-
Displacement
937 cc853 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head coversTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00017,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00015,40,000
RTO
01,35,200
Insurance
046,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09137,000

