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Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Z900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Z900
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl20.83 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc948 cc
Power114.2 PS PS125 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD 2025
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

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Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L17 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg213 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm250 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph195 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm124 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc948 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke Inline Four
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic controlWet Multi Disc, Manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm73.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm41 mm Inverted Fork With Rebound Damping And Spring Preload Adjustability, 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT Display
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02211,12,436
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,5009,99,000
RTO
1,36,84079,920
Insurance
44,68233,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66623,910

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