Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.