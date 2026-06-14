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Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Ninja zx 6r
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc636 cc
Power114.2 PS PS124 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L17 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm-
Kerb Weight
200 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph250 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc636 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic controlAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm67 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarmUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mmTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System101 mm Trail,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02213,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,50012,49,000
RTO
1,36,84099,920
Insurance
44,68237,439
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66629,798

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Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.49 lakh, the Kawasaki ZX-6R features a powerful 636 cc engine, advanced suspension, and modern electronics.
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