In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|124 PS PS