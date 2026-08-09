In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS