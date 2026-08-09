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HomeCompare BikesHypermotard 950 vs Scout Rogue

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Scout rogue
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1133 cc
Power114.2 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm1576 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg250 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm649 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph-
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm95.1 PS
Stroke
67.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1133 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandLiquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic controlWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm99 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia SystemExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02219,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,50017,28,077
RTO
1,36,8401,55,527
Insurance
44,68241,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66641,369

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