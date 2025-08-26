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HomeCompare BikesHypermotard 950 vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1133 cc
Power114.2 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg256 Kg
Saddle Height
870 mm649 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
67.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1133 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic controlWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm99 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarmDual Shocks/76 mm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mmTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia SystemExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02219,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,50017,82,618
RTO
1,36,8401,60,436
Insurance
44,68241,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66642,660

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