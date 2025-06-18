In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|91.7 PS PS