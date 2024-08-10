In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS