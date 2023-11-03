In 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less