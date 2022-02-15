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Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Sportster s
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1252 cc
Power114.2 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L11.8 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1252
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandRevolution Max 1250T
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm105 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia SystemENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4 Inch TFT
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02218,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,50016,49,000
RTO
1,36,8401,31,920
Insurance
44,68243,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66639,218

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Latest Car & Bike News

The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
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15 Feb 2022
Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
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The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP gets a more sophisticated suspension setup from Ohlins, a special paint scheme and stickier Pirelli tyres
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India, priced at 19.05 lakh
10 Aug 2024
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
3 Apr 2022
The Hypermotard 950 SP features a special white and red livery and comes with several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard and heat guard.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP: Five key highlights
10 Aug 2024
The only change that the Graffiti Evo livery comes with is new graphics. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE launched with Graffiti Evo livery. Check what's new
26 Apr 2024
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