In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS