In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Nightster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS