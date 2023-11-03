Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Ducati XDiavel

In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:113:1
Displacement
937 cc1262 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic ControlSlipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00021,11,959
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00019,15,000
RTO
01,53,200
Insurance
043,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09145,394

    Latest News

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine
    3 Nov 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled unveiled: 5 things to know
    4 Nov 2023
    With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps.
    2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
    23 Jun 2022
    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
