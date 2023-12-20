In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less