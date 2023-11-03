Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

In 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹12.99 Lakhs*
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹17.80 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:1-
Displacement
937 cc1262 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic ControlLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head coversDucati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm106 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00017,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00017,80,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09138,259

