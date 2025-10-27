In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|115.56 PS