Ducati Diavel 1260 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl.