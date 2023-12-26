Saved Articles

Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:111.0:1
Displacement
1262 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
106 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13315,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00013,75,000
RTO
1,47,9201,10,000
Insurance
42,72335,284
Accessories Charges
18,49013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23732,972

