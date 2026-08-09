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HomeCompare BikesDiavel 1260 vs Scrambler 1200 X

Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel 1260 Scrambler 1200 x
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.7 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1200 cc
Power164.2 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L15 l
Wheelbase
1600 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg228 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm820 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Compression Ratio
13.0:1-
Displacement
1262 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
106 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarmMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
50 mm Adjustable USD ForkMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Mobile Application
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)Exhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13313,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00012,43,000
RTO
1,47,92099,440
Insurance
42,72337,345
Accessories Charges
18,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23729,656

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