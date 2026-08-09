In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|90 PS PS