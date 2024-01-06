In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less