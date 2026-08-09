In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Ftr
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS