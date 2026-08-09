In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS