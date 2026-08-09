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HomeCompare BikesDiavel 1260 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel 1260 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 17.7 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1082.96 cc
Power164.2 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L24.5 L
Wheelbase
1600 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg239 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm810-830 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1-
Displacement
1262 cc1082.96 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
106 mm92 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarmPro-Link
Front Suspension
50 mm Adjustable USD ForkTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13317,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00015,96,500
RTO
1,47,9201,27,720
Insurance
42,72338,761
Accessories Charges
18,49011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23738,150

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