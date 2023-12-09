Saved Articles

Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:110.0:1
Displacement
1262 cc1082.96 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
106 mm92 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13317,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00015,96,500
RTO
1,47,9201,27,720
Insurance
42,72338,761
Accessories Charges
18,49011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23738,150

