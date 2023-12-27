In 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less