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HomeCompare BikesDiavel 1260 vs CBR1000RR-R

Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel 1260 Cbr1000rr-r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 17.7 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1000 cc
Power164.2 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L16.1 L
Wheelbase
1600 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg201 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm830 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1-
Displacement
1262 cc1000 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
106 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis FrameAluminium composite twin spar
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarmUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Front Suspension
50 mm Adjustable USD ForkShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13325,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00023,11,292
RTO
1,47,9201,84,903
Insurance
42,72354,111
Accessories Charges
18,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23754,816

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