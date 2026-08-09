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Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel 1260 Nightster
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.7 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc975 cc
Power164.2 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Filters
Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L11.7 l
Wheelbase
1600 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg221 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm705 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm66 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1-
Displacement
1262 cc975 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingRevolution™ Max 975T
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
106 mm97 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarm-
Front Suspension
50 mm Adjustable USD Fork-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13314,84,972
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00013,39,000
RTO
1,47,9201,07,120
Insurance
42,72338,852
Accessories Charges
18,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23731,917

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