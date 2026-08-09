In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Nightster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS