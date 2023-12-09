In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours.
Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours.
The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
