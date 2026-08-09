In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|110.1 PS PS