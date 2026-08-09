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Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel 1260 Supersport 950
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 17.7 Lakhs₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc937 cc
Power164.2 PS PS110.1 PS PS

Filters
Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L16 L
Wheelbase
1600 mm1478 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg210 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1-
Displacement
1262 cc937 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlSlipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingL-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
106 mm94 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis FrameTubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarmProgressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
50 mm Adjustable USD ForkFully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring and Urban
Mobile Application
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13318,98,158
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00017,16,100
RTO
1,47,9201,37,288
Insurance
42,72344,770
Accessories Charges
18,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23740,798

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