In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less