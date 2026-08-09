In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|115.56 PS