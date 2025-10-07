In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs DesertX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Desertx
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 19.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|111.52 PS PS