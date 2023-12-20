Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDiavel V4 vs Rocket 3

Ducati Diavel V4 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
STD
₹25.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm167 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm221 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1158 cc2458 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated
Engine Type
V4 GranturismoInline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm110.2 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,80,72323,30,134
Ex-Showroom Price
25,91,00020,95,000
RTO
2,19,2801,67,600
Insurance
70,44346,584
Accessories Charges
020,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,91750,083

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    BYD is on the hunt and it smells Tesla. Cars like BYD Song (in pic) are helping the Chinese company notch up sales numbers fast.
    Tesla dominance in EV world under big threat, BYD sprints to equal Q3 market share
    19 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    View all
     