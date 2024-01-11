In 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less