In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 28.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.