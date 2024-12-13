In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel v4
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 29.39 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|170.33 PS PS
|74 PS PS