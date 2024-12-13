hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDiavel V4 vs Chieftain Limited

Ducati Diavel V4 vs Indian Chieftain Limited

In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel v4 Chieftain limited
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 29.39 Lakhs₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 to 18.2 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1890 cc
Power170.33 PS PS-

Filters
Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ducati Diavel V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L20.8 L
Wheelbase
1593 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg373 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm650 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mmSingle Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mmTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,UrbanSports,Touring,Yes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn IndicatorsExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine, Security System
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5" TFT colour display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,37,64437,94,594
Ex-Showroom Price
29,38,60034,25,556
RTO
2,35,0883,08,300
Insurance
63,95660,738
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,58981,560
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

Cons

Price

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The new livery makes the Diavel bolder and easier to maintain with its matte finish.
Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look
13 Dec 2024
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Ducati has introduced its latest RS range at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, unveiling the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS: Here's 5 things you should know
17 Sept 2025
Both models feature cutting-edge technology and performance, set for European deliveries in November 2025 and U.S. deliveries in December,
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS unveiled
13 Sept 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers