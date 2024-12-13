In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel v4
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 29.39 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|170.33 PS PS
|122 PS PS