In 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.