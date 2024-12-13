In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Challenger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel v4
|Challenger
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 29.39 Lakhs
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|1768 cc
|Power
|170.33 PS PS
|122.5 PS PS