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Ducati Diavel V4 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel v4 Gold wing
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 29.39 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 to 18.2 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1833 cc
Power170.33 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L21.1 L
Wheelbase
1593 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg390 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm73 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
46
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mmPro Link
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mmDouble Wishbone
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,UrbanYes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn Indicators-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5" TFT colour displayYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,37,64439,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
29,38,60039,90,000
RTO
2,35,0880
Insurance
63,9560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,58985,760
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

Cons

Price

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new livery makes the Diavel bolder and easier to maintain with its matte finish.
Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look
13 Dec 2024
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
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2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
Ducati has introduced its latest RS range at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, unveiling the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS: Here's 5 things you should know
17 Sept 2025
Both models feature cutting-edge technology and performance, set for European deliveries in November 2025 and U.S. deliveries in December,
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