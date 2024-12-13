In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Gold Wing Comparison