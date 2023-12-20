Saved Articles

Ducati Diavel V4 vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
STD
₹25.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1252 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchMechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
Engine Type
V4 GranturismoRevolution? Max 1250
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm105 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,80,72327,24,372
Ex-Showroom Price
25,91,00024,49,000
RTO
2,19,2802,07,920
Insurance
70,44367,452
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,91758,557

