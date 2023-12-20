In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special Price starts at Rs 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Street Glide Special engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 163 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Street Glide Special in 4 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Glide Special mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less