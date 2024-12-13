In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel v4
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 29.39 Lakhs
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|170.33 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS