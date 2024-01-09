In 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours.
The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
