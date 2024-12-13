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HomeCompare BikesDiavel V4 vs Road Glide [2024]

Ducati Diavel V4 vs Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Road Glide [2024] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Road Glide [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel v4 Road glide [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 29.39 Lakhs₹ 41.79 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 to 18.2 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1868 cc
Power170.33 PS PS93.8 PS PS

Filters
Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Road Glide [2024]
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]
STD
₹41.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L22.7 L
Wheelbase
1593 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg387 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm695 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke WheelCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph177 kmph
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm158 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight 114
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mmPremium Low Hand-Adjustable Rear Suspension
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mm49mm Dual Bending Valve
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,UrbanRoad, Sport, Rain and Custom
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn IndicatorsTFT Instrument Cluster, Vehicle Hold Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5" TFT colour displayTFT Screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,37,64445,96,743
Ex-Showroom Price
29,38,60041,79,000
RTO
2,35,0883,34,320
Insurance
63,95683,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,58998,801
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

Cons

Price

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Ducati has introduced its latest RS range at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, unveiling the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS: Here's 5 things you should know
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Both models feature cutting-edge technology and performance, set for European deliveries in November 2025 and U.S. deliveries in December,
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS unveiled
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The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and Road Glide will make their global debut on June 7, 2023
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