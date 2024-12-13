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HomeCompare BikesDiavel V4 vs Heritage Classic [2024]

Ducati Diavel V4 vs Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel v4 Heritage classic [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 29.39 Lakhs₹ 27.19 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 to 18.2 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1868 cc
Power170.33 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Diavel V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L18.9 l
Wheelbase
1593 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg330 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm680 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke WheelSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph177 kmph
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight? 114
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mmHidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mmDual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can covers
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn IndicatorsRange Indicator
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5" TFT colour displayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,37,64429,97,030
Ex-Showroom Price
29,38,60027,19,000
RTO
2,35,0882,17,520
Insurance
63,95660,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,58964,417
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

Cons

Price

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