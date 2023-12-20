Saved Articles

Ducati Diavel V4 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their specifications

Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
STD
₹25.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic BS6
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm114 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1868 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Engine Type
V4 GranturismoMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm102 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,80,72323,89,842
Ex-Showroom Price
25,91,00021,49,000
RTO
2,19,2801,71,920
Insurance
70,44347,432
Accessories Charges
021,490
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,91751,367

