Ducati Diavel V4 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

Ducati Diavel V4 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
STD
₹25.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
Fat Boy 114 BS6
₹18.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm144 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1745 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Engine Type
V4 GranturismoMilwaukee-Eight™ 107
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm100 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,80,72323,24,606
Ex-Showroom Price
25,91,00020,90,000
RTO
2,19,2801,67,200
Insurance
70,44346,506
Accessories Charges
020,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,91749,964

