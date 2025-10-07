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Ducati DesertX vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
DesertX vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Speed triple 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1160 cc
Power111.52 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15.5 litres
Ground Clearance
250 mm165 mm
Length
2390 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1445 mm
Height
1178 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm830 mm
Width
960 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km275.9 km
Max Speed
209 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
937 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
94 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustableOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustableOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and RallySport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5” full-TFT colour display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52119,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20017,95,000
RTO
1,56,7361,43,600
Insurance
48,58546,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52342,656

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most affordable European supernaked in India and comes with a range of upgrades.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is finally here: 5 highlights you need to know
9 Jul 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
26 Feb 2026
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
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