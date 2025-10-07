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Ducati DesertX vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
DesertX vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Rocket 3
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc2458 cc
Power111.52 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L18 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm-
Length
2390 mm-
Wheelbase
1608 mm1677 mm
Height
1178 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm750 mm
Width
960 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km-
Max Speed
209 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
937 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustableFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustableShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and RallyRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5” full-TFT colour displayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52126,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20024,03,100
RTO
1,56,7361,92,248
Insurance
48,58555,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52356,978

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
Triumph has launched the MY26 update for the Rocket 3 cruiser, with both variants getting new colour options.
2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT launched with new colours, to hit Indian shores
5 Jul 2025
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
20 Mar 2024
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
26 Feb 2026
The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
1 Jan 2025
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